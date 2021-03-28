China’s plan to accelerate development of its aircraft industry could be disrupted by tensions with the US. Photo: Xinhua China’s plan to accelerate development of its aircraft industry could be disrupted by tensions with the US. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations: Beijing’s plan for aviation supremacy faces bumpy ride as American export controls show no signs of easing

  • Since taking office, the Biden administration has not loosened buying restrictions on US aviation products imposed on China
  • As a result, China’s plan to accelerate development of its aviation and aerospace industries faces enormous challenges, analysts say

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:55pm, 28 Mar, 2021

