China-Australia relations: Beijing halts some hay imports, putting US$121 million export market under threat

  • China consumes about 1 million tonnes of hay a year, the Global Times said citing industry sources, but some Australian hay suppliers have not received permits to export to China
  • Relations between China and Australia’s soured in 2018 over a ban on telecommunication firm Huawei and worsened after Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus last year

Reuters
Updated: 12:39pm, 26 Mar, 2021

