China consumes about 1 million tonnes of hay a year, the Global Times said citing industry sources. It said 300,000 tonnes comes from Australia, its sole source of hay imports, with domestic producers supplying the rest. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China-Australia relations: Beijing halts some hay imports, putting US$121 million export market under threat
- China consumes about 1 million tonnes of hay a year, the Global Times said citing industry sources, but some Australian hay suppliers have not received permits to export to China
- Relations between China and Australia’s soured in 2018 over a ban on telecommunication firm Huawei and worsened after Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus last year
Topic | China-Australia relations
