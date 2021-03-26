Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally. Photo: Handout
China-Australia relations: China labelled a ‘vindictive’ and ‘unreliable’ trading partner by Australian envoy
- Ambassador Graham Fletcher made the comments to a China-Australia business group in a briefing from Beijing on Thursday, according to The Australian newspaper and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation
- Australian exports of coal, wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and wood have either been blocked or severely disrupted for almost a year
Topic | China-Australia relations
Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally. Photo: Handout