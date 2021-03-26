China, already the world leader in digital payments, is aiming to be the first major economy to introduce a central bank digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China digital currency to ‘provide backup’ for Alipay, Tencent’s WeChat Pay if ‘something happens’ to internet giants
- China’s central banks says the government digital currency is needed to ensure stability if Alipay and WeChat Pay hit financial or technical problems
- China has also called on major central banks to work together to ensure sovereign digital currencies are compatible with each other
Topic | China digital currency
