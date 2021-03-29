Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS
Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS
Economy /  China Economy

US-China relations: trade talks will take place ‘when the time is right’, says new US Trade Representative Katherine Tai

  • Asian-American Katherine Tai was confirmed as the new US Trade Representative earlier this month
  • Former US president Donald Trump placed tariffs on around US$370 billion of Chinese goods, with Joe Biden already saying he would not make any ‘immediate moves’ to lift the tariffs

Topic |   US-China trade war
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 11:22am, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS
Katherine Tai was confirmed as the top US trade negotiator under the Biden administration earlier this month. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE