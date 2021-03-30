The move sparked some speculation and debate, with some arguing that it was a “precautionary measure” against the US cutting off China’s access to SWIFT. Photo: Shutterstock The move sparked some speculation and debate, with some arguing that it was a “precautionary measure” against the US cutting off China’s access to SWIFT. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s SWIFT joint venture ‘defensive move’ against US refuted by former bank executive

  • The People’s Bank of China last week announced a newly established joint venture with Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service and four Chinese institutions
  • Concerns have been raised that the United States could cut China off from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT system amid souring relations over Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 12:30am, 30 Mar, 2021

