China’s 14th five-year plans covering 2021-2025 was approved during the annual “two sessions’ meeting in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 14th five-year plan: Hong Kong’s opportunities in 2021-25 blueprint to be discussed at panel meeting
- The Hong Kong-based One Country Two Systems Research Institute will host an event on Tuesday examining China’s 14th five-year plan that was approved at the National People’s Congress earlier this month
- Hosted by former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying, the event will be streamed on scmp.com, and will also feature former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li
