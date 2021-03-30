China’s plan to lift its retirement age has sparked deep concern among working and middle class citizens. Illustration: Henry Wong China’s plan to lift its retirement age has sparked deep concern among working and middle class citizens. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s plan to lift its retirement age has sparked deep concern among working and middle class citizens. Illustration: Henry Wong
China population: plan to lift retirement age stokes workers’ anxiety as demographic crisis looms

  • Beijing has announced in its new five-year plan it will delay the retirement age to combat the economic effects of rapid aging
  • The change has sparked widespread concern about the impact on consumption, fertility rates and personal investments

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:15am, 30 Mar, 2021

