China’s plan to lift its retirement age has sparked deep concern among working and middle class citizens. Illustration: Henry Wong
China population: plan to lift retirement age stokes workers’ anxiety as demographic crisis looms
- Beijing has announced in its new five-year plan it will delay the retirement age to combat the economic effects of rapid aging
- The change has sparked widespread concern about the impact on consumption, fertility rates and personal investments
Topic | Focus
China’s plan to lift its retirement age has sparked deep concern among working and middle class citizens. Illustration: Henry Wong