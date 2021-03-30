China’s railway system carried 2.17 billion passengers last year, own down 39.4 per cent from a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus, while cargo transport rose 4.1 per cent year on year to 3.58 billion tonnes. Photo: Xinhua
China must avoid ‘blind competition’ within high-speed railway network development to maintain ‘reasonable’ debt levels
- China’s 38,000km high-speed rail network is already the world’s largest, with plans to add 3,700km of rail lines in 2021 compared with 4,933km last year
- But authorities are worried about an increasing debt level, with 5.57 trillion yuan (US$850 billion) owed by the state-owned China State Railway Group alone
Topic | China economy
China’s railway system carried 2.17 billion passengers last year, own down 39.4 per cent from a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus, while cargo transport rose 4.1 per cent year on year to 3.58 billion tonnes. Photo: Xinhua