China’s railway system carried 2.17 billion passengers last year, own down 39.4 per cent from a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus, while cargo transport rose 4.1 per cent year on year to 3.58 billion tonnes. Photo: Xinhua
China must avoid ‘blind competition’ within high-speed railway network development to maintain ‘reasonable’ debt levels

  • China’s 38,000km high-speed rail network is already the world’s largest, with plans to add 3,700km of rail lines in 2021 compared with 4,933km last year
  • But authorities are worried about an increasing debt level, with 5.57 trillion yuan (US$850 billion) owed by the state-owned China State Railway Group alone

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Mar, 2021

