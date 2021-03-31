Coal is still the primary fuel powering China’s economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China energy supply faces ‘no problems’ despite Australian coal ban, Myanmar conflict
- Chinese coal imports fell 39.5 per cent in January and 33.7 per cent in February this year, compared to the same period a year ago
- With a ban on Australian coal, China has turned to imports from Indonesia, Russia and South Africa, while ramping up domestic production
