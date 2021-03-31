The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: AFP
developing | China’s economic recovery continued in March, driven by better-than-expected surge in the service sector
- China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of sentiment in the service and construction sectors – rose to 56.3 in March from 51.4 in February
- The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February
Topic | China economy
