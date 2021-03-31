Taiwan’s chip workers have deep experience and speak the same language, meaning they are a “natural target for poaching China has latched onto”, according to Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua. Photo: Reuters
China pushed to ‘poach’ Taiwan’s semiconductor technology, talent by US-China trade war, economy minister says
- Taiwan is home to a thriving and world-leading chip industry, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s biggest contract chip maker
- Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said China’s trade war with the United States had created new risks from the ‘red supply chain’ – a reference to the colour of China’s ruling Communist Party
