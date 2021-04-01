More than a third of foreign companies in Shanghai say they are considering relocation due to a plan to end foreign employee tax breaks. Photo: Getty Images More than a third of foreign companies in Shanghai say they are considering relocation due to a plan to end foreign employee tax breaks. Photo: Getty Images
China’s plan to end tax breaks for expats could see more than a third of US firms leave Shanghai, AmCham says

  • China is ending tax exemptions on foreign employee allowances next year, a move that has sparked concern among multinationals in Shanghai
  • More than a third of foreign companies based in the commercial hub say they are considering relocation, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai survey shows

Sidney Leng
Updated: 9:49am, 1 Apr, 2021

