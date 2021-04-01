The Caixin survey focuses on small, private and export-oriented firms, while the official survey typically polls large and state-owned manufacturers. Photo: VCG
China’s manufacturing activity growth in March lowest in almost a year due to soft domestic demand
- The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 50.6 last month – the lowest level since April 2020 – from February’s 50.9, missing analyst expectations for an uptick to 51.3
- The findings contrasted with the official survey which showed manufacturing activity grew at a stronger pace as large firms ramped up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holiday
Topic | China economy
