Asian-American Katherine Tai was confirmed as the new US Trade Representative in March. Photo: AFP
US labels China ‘world’s leading offender’ in creating industrial overcapacity as USTR Katherine Tai lays out hardline approach
- Annual National Trade Estimate Report from the Office of the United States Trade Representative vowed to continue battling what it sees as significant trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers
- It also vowed to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminium and solar sectors, and could soon affect other industries
Topic | US-China relations
