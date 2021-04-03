Major interest in ESG investment in Taiwan started to show about five years ago, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan leads Asia in share of ESG assets as dearth of options at home drive funds offshore in search of green energy investments
- Taiwanese investors held more ESG assets as a total share of assets under management than any Asian economy in the third quarter of last year
- Although socially responsible investing is taking off, Taiwan faces a number of hurdles – chief among them is a lack of established domestic ESG funds
Topic | Green bonds
Major interest in ESG investment in Taiwan started to show about five years ago, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg