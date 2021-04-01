The Group of 7 (G7) - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States - are the seven major advanced economies as reported by the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AP
G7 pressure on China over subsidies ‘doomed to fail’ even as Biden administration gathers coalition
- Trade ministers from the Group of 7 (G7) – the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Canada, Italy and Japan – on Wednesday pledged collective action against “harmful industrial subsidies” without naming China directly
- China responded by saying it “won’t accept any accusation” of its trade practice as it “has always honoured its commitments” since it joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the end of 2001
Topic | G7
The Group of 7 (G7) - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States - are the seven major advanced economies as reported by the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AP