The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: AFP
China’s services sector recovery accelerates, boosted by employment and surging business optimism
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February
- The findings were largely in line with an official survey released last week, which showed China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3 in March from 51.4 in February
Topic | China economy
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: AFP