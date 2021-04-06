The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: AFP The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: AFP
China’s services sector recovery accelerates, boosted by employment and surging business optimism

  • The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February
  • The findings were largely in line with an official survey released last week, which showed China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3 in March from 51.4 in February

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:24am, 6 Apr, 2021

