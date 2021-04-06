In addition to working together to ensure widespread vaccination roll-outs around the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for progress to be made on resolving trade and technology tensions. Photo: AFP In addition to working together to ensure widespread vaccination roll-outs around the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for progress to be made on resolving trade and technology tensions. Photo: AFP
In addition to working together to ensure widespread vaccination roll-outs around the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for progress to be made on resolving trade and technology tensions. Photo: AFP
China GDP: economic recovery from coronavirus ‘increasingly visible’ as IMF lifts China, global outlook

  • China’s economy is now estimated to grow by 8.4 per cent in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an increase of 0.3 percentage points from January’s prediction
  • Global growth is estimated to be 6.0 per cent in 2021, although concerns remain over the recovery speed of different economies, global vaccination roll-outs and ongoing unresolved trade tensions

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Apr, 2021

