In addition to working together to ensure widespread vaccination roll-outs around the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for progress to be made on resolving trade and technology tensions. Photo: AFP
China GDP: economic recovery from coronavirus ‘increasingly visible’ as IMF lifts China, global outlook
- China’s economy is now estimated to grow by 8.4 per cent in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an increase of 0.3 percentage points from January’s prediction
- Global growth is estimated to be 6.0 per cent in 2021, although concerns remain over the recovery speed of different economies, global vaccination roll-outs and ongoing unresolved trade tensions
