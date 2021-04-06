China’s overall transport system carried 145 million passengers during the three-day holiday, an increase of 142 per cent from a year earlier, with 4.3 million passengers travelling by air, according to the Ministry of Transport. Photo: AFP
China’s domestic tourism industry on course for ‘orderly recovery’ as Ching Ming Festival boosts travel, box office revenues
- The Ching Ming Festival, more widely known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, took place in China on Monday, with 102 million trips recorded over the extended three-day weekend
- China’s overall transport system carried 145 million passengers over the three days, while box office revenues surpassed 800 million yuan (US$122 million), a record for the holiday
Topic | China economy
China’s overall transport system carried 145 million passengers during the three-day holiday, an increase of 142 per cent from a year earlier, with 4.3 million passengers travelling by air, according to the Ministry of Transport. Photo: AFP