The quarterly survey was launched last year to measure the impact of the coronavirus, and the latest results showed that small businesses held cash that could support their operations for 2.6 months on average in the first quarter, slightly lower than the 2.7 months in the fourth quarter of last year. Photo: AFP
China’s key small manufacturing, service businesses under pressure from rising costs despite overall economic recovery
- Small businesses in China that employ some 200 million people were offered tax exemptions, inclusive loan coverage and rent cuts to help insulate them from the impact of the coronavirus
- But results of a survey by Peking University and the Ant Group Research Institute show that rising raw material, utility, labour and rent costs are placing new pressures on the key sector
Topic | China economy
