The US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is poised to attract more Chinese imports. Photo: Reuters
American Rescue Plan: US stimulus seen widening trade deficit that sparked Trump’s trade war with China
- Higher US interest rates and widening trade imbalance with China said to be side effects of President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
- With bilateral relations already at their lowest point in decades, a rising trade deficit could add fuel to the fire
