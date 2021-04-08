The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters
The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s high pork prices are dropping, but African swine fever still poses a threat to supply

  • Wholesale price of pork has fallen for nine straight weeks, approaching the level from August 2019, but remains twice as high as it was in mid-2018 before the virus hit
  • Some analysts expect the price to gradually continue dropping, but others point to volatility and a lack of transparency in official data

Topic |   African swine fever
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 8:12pm, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters
The wholesale price of pork, a staple food among Chinese households, could remain volatile this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE