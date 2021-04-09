China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to plus 0.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, compared to minus 0.2 per cent in February. Photo: Xinhua
China inflation: factory gate prices jump most in more than two years in March as producers pass on rising costs
- China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose to 4.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, compared with 1.7 per cent in February
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to plus 0.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, compared to minus 0.2 per cent in February
