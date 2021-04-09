China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose to plus 0.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, from minus 0.2 per cent in February. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose to plus 0.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, from minus 0.2 per cent in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China issues inflation warning as rising commodity, consumer prices threaten economic recovery

  • China’s Financial Stability and Development Commission, which is headed by Vice-Premier Liu He, released a rare one line statement on Thursday warning about the potential rise of commodity prices and consumer inflation
  • Inflation is now a global concern as major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have injected massive liquidity to help coronavirus-hit economies

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 9 Apr, 2021

China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose to plus 0.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, from minus 0.2 per cent in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
