Premier Li Keqiang spoke at a forum of economists and entrepreneurs on Friday, according to comments released by the government on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: ‘new uncertainties’ ahead for economy, Premier Li Keqiang warns, even with double-digit growth expected
- China is set to release its first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure on Friday, with a double-digit growth figure expected after the economy record shrank by a record 6.8 per cent in the first three months of 2020
- But Premier Li Keqiang told a forum of economists and entrepreneurs on Friday that ‘the current complex and severe international environment has added new uncertainties’ to China’s economic recovery
Topic | China GDP
