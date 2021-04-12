China’s trade surplus is expected to be US$52.05 billion in March, following a surplus of US$103.25 billion in the first two months of the year, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 economists. The data will be released on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg China’s trade surplus is expected to be US$52.05 billion in March, following a surplus of US$103.25 billion in the first two months of the year, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 economists. The data will be released on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade: imports, exports set to have stayed ‘solid’ in March

  • Exports are expected to have risen 35.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, while imports likely rose 23.3 per cent in March versus a year ago
  • China’s trade surplus is expected to be US$52.05 billion in March, following a surplus of US$103.25 billion in the first two months of the year

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Apr, 2021

