The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2 per cent to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to spare China from currency manipulator label
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will opt to not name China as a currency manipulator in her first semi-annual foreign exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter
- The US designated China as a currency manipulator in mid-2019 only to lift the label five months later as part of the phase one trade deal discussions
