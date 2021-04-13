The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2 per cent to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2 per cent to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to spare China from currency manipulator label

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will opt to not name China as a currency manipulator in her first semi-annual foreign exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter
  • The US designated China as a currency manipulator in mid-2019 only to lift the label five months later as part of the phase one trade deal discussions

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:46am, 13 Apr, 2021

The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2 per cent to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
