New data out of China indicates that trade between the world’s two largest economics has continued to grow, even as Beijing and Washington are still squaring off on a range of issues. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s imports from US set record in first quarter, but their trade imbalance grows on strong Chinese exports
- Analysts tie China’s broader import rise to higher global commodity prices and stronger domestic demand, particularly in construction sector
- China’s overall export growth stayed high in first quarter and ‘may now be peaking’, analyst says, as policy support is removed and vaccine roll-outs start to reverse pandemic-induced demand for Chinese goods
Knowledge | US-China Trade War
New data out of China indicates that trade between the world’s two largest economics has continued to grow, even as Beijing and Washington are still squaring off on a range of issues. Photo: Bloomberg