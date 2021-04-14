Once again, the Canton Fair is going to be an online-only event, but many of China’s export manufacturers say that diminishes the value of the long-running showcase of goods. Photo: Bloomberg Once again, the Canton Fair is going to be an online-only event, but many of China’s export manufacturers say that diminishes the value of the long-running showcase of goods. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Canton Fair losing its lustre among export manufacturers and buyers who bemoan virtual forum

  • The rise of the digital economy and e-commerce, coupled with mounting geopolitical tensions and the coronavirus pandemic, have diminished some expectations for the biannual event that begins on Thursday
  • Chinese manufacturers, increasingly cautious about expanding operations amid global uncertainties, have scaled back plans for the long-running exhibition

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Apr, 2021

