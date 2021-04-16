Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau
Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau
Xinjiang
Economy /  China Economy

Xinjiang cotton ban uncertainties weigh on Chinese farmers, smaller textile firms

  • Some cotton suppliers in the restive Chinese region sold only half of their ginned cotton in previous years
  • Xinjiang’s annual cotton output is about 5 million tonnes, accounting for 87.3 per cent of China’s cotton production last year

Topic |   Xinjiang
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 12:45am, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau
Farmers and cotton producers in China’s Xinjiang province are at risk of going out of business as big international retailers cut ties with suppliers amid allegations of forced labour in the restive region. Illustration: KaKuen Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE