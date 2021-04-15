In March, foreign investors’ holdings of Chinese government bonds declined by 16.5 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) in March from the previous month to 2.04 trillion yuan (US$312 billion), the first monthly drop since February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Growing China human rights concerns risk curbing foreign investment needed to support economy
- Foreign investors’ holdings of Chinese government bonds declined by US$2.5 billion in March from the previous month, the first monthly drop since February 2019
- Concerned with social issues and corporate governance, China’s alleged human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are weighing on minds of fund managers
Topic | China economy
In March, foreign investors’ holdings of Chinese government bonds declined by 16.5 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) in March from the previous month to 2.04 trillion yuan (US$312 billion), the first monthly drop since February 2019. Photo: Reuters