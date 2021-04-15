China’s central bank has recommended the country’s birth controls be scrapped in a new report. Photo: Xinhua China’s central bank has recommended the country’s birth controls be scrapped in a new report. Photo: Xinhua
China population: birth control policies should be scrapped to retain economic edge over US, says central bank

  • The People’s Bank of China has recommended Beijing completely abandon birth control policies or lose its economic edge over the United States
  • Under current scenarios, China’s population could lose 32 million between 2019 and 2050, whereas the US will add 50 million, the central bank says

Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:51pm, 15 Apr, 2021

