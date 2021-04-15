China’s foreign direct investment inflows – excluding financial sectors such as banking, securities and insurance – surged 43.8 per cent during the January-March period, year on year. Photo: Reuters
China’s FDI inflows surge at fastest rate in 13 years during first quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic level
- 10,263 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first three months of the year
- Data from the Ministry of Commerce comes as China continues to court foreign businesses while the United States is looking to help American companies exit the Chinese market
Topic | China economy
China’s foreign direct investment inflows – excluding financial sectors such as banking, securities and insurance – surged 43.8 per cent during the January-March period, year on year. Photo: Reuters