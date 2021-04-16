China’s economy grew by 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Xinhua China’s economy grew by 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: economy surged record 18.3 per cent in first quarter compared to a year earlier, but slowed versus fourth quarter

  • China’s economy grew by 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago but slowed to 0.6 per cent versus the fourth quarter 2020
  • Retail sales and industrial production grew by 34.2 per cent and 14.1 per cent respectively in March from a year earlier

Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Updated: 11:27am, 16 Apr, 2021

