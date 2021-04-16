The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in cities across the country. Photo: JD.com
China’s digital currency won’t topple US dollar ‘so easily’, senior Bank of Japan official says
- People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency with a series of trials
- Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward a digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the US dollar
