China’s central bank says it will push for the compulsory release of “climate change information” by listed firms and financial institutions. Photo: AP
China’s carbon-neutrality plans now in the hands of central bank, which will ramp up green financing and establish carbon-trading market
- People’s Bank of China governor Li Gang says push to become carbon neutral by 2060 will cost nation nearly 139 trillion yuan (US$21 trillion)
- China is working with other countries to establish an international standard for green financing, while IMF is advocating for a carbon tax on greenhouse gas emissions
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
China’s central bank says it will push for the compulsory release of “climate change information” by listed firms and financial institutions. Photo: AP