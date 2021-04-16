01:18
China renews appetite for gold with US$8.5 billion set to arrive as central bank relaxes quotas
- China’s appetite for gold jewellery, bars and coins has recovered as the economy rebounded in recent months
- Around 150 tonnes of gold, worth US$8.5 billion at current prices, are likely to be shipped by next month, multiple sources claim
