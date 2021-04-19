Last week, a senior Bank of Japan official downplayed the potential for China’s digital yuan to threaten the US dollar’s position as the world’s main reserve currency. Photo: Reuters Last week, a senior Bank of Japan official downplayed the potential for China’s digital yuan to threaten the US dollar’s position as the world’s main reserve currency. Photo: Reuters
Currency war
Yuan internationalisation goal ‘is not to replace US dollar’, top China banking official insists

  • China’s efforts to promote its digital currency, as well as the internationalisation of the yuan, had caused concerns it wanted to topple the US dollar as the world’s main reserve currency
  • New People’s Bank of China (PBOC) deputy governor Li Bo also confirmed that there remains no timeline for a nationwide rollout of the digital yuan

Orange Wang
Updated: 1:43pm, 19 Apr, 2021

