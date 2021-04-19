China’s former trade chief, Long Yongtu, wants the United States and China to work together to form a free-trade partnership in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Yujing Liu
China’s former trade chief pushes for US to join mega Asia-Pacific deal, with a ‘more positive attitude towards multilateralism’
- Long Yongtu says United States should work with China to merge the CPTPP trade agreement with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
- At the Boao Forum for Asia on Monday, one expert says there is an opening for the United States to compete with China in Asia, because so many countries are wary of Beijing
Topic | Trans-Pacific Partnership
