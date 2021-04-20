Twenty-seven traders and analysts of 30 participants in a Reuters poll this week predicted no change in either rate. Photo: AFP
China economy: benchmark loan rate kept steady for 12th straight month
- China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages
Topic | China economy
Twenty-seven traders and analysts of 30 participants in a Reuters poll this week predicted no change in either rate. Photo: AFP