Tuesday’s data provided the first breakdown of imports by origin since China published data earlier this month showing overall imports of soybeans last month climbed 82 per cent to 7.77 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
China trade: US soybean imports surge 320 per cent in March as Brazilian imports slide
- China imported 315,334 tonnes from Brazil in March, down 85 per cent from 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier, the lowest level since January 2017
- China imported 7.18 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States in March, up 320 per cent from 1.71 million tonnes in the previous year, the highest monthly total since December 2016
Topic | China trade
