Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Commodities
Economy /  China Economy

China iron ore demand leaves miners Vale, Rio Tinto struggling to keep up

  • Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire
  • Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia

Topic |   Commodities
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:30am, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Strong demand and margins – at their highest since 2018 – have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and China’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions is likely to restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, Rio Tinto said. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE