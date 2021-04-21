Coal has powered China’s breakneck economic growth over the past four decades, but it also presents one of the biggest challenges to its climate ambitions. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Coal has powered China’s breakneck economic growth over the past four decades, but it also presents one of the biggest challenges to its climate ambitions. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Can China really kick its coal addiction to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060?

  • Phasing out the use of coal is one of the biggest challenges facing China as it works towards peaking emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060
  • Despite climate ambitions, energy security and economic stability will drive use of the fossil fuel in world’s second largest economy for decades, say experts

Harry Pearl
Updated: 6:02am, 21 Apr, 2021

