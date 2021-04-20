A session titled “The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road: Islands Economic Cooperation Forum” is held at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in China’s Hainan province this week. Photo: Xinhua
China vows ‘bigger contribution’ in helping poor countries, with an emphasis on profitable infrastructure projects
- China has deferred debt repayments worth US$1.3 billion for 23 countries as part of the Group of 20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative
- Former central bank governor dismisses foreign ‘conspiracy theories’ involving a Chinese government plot
Topic | Boao Forum for Asia
