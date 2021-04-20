Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks
Economy /  China Economy

China ready with ‘precautionary measures’ to stop foreign traders causing market volatility, regulator says

  • China’s securities industry regulator says it will take ‘precautionary measures’ against foreign traders that cause serious market volatility
  • Investors have been lured to China’s markets by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities

Topic |   Stocks
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:31pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investors have been lured to China’s markets recently by its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and juicy returns on mainland securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE