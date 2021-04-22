A withhold release order issued by US customs authorities effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang should the importer be unable to prove that they were made without using forced labour. Photo: Bloomberg A withhold release order issued by US customs authorities effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang should the importer be unable to prove that they were made without using forced labour. Photo: Bloomberg
A withhold release order issued by US customs authorities effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang should the importer be unable to prove that they were made without using forced labour. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade: Xinjiang exports to US doubled in first quarter, even as cotton ban and sanctions kicked in

  • Exports from Xinjiang to the United States surged 113 per cent from a year earlier over the first three months to US$64.4 million, albeit off a low base due to the coronavirus impact
  • The US has effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang, while the European Union last month issued its first sanctions against Beijing since 1989

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:45pm, 22 Apr, 2021

