The global shipping industry is still grappling with delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage last month. Photo: EPA-EFE The global shipping industry is still grappling with delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trade
Economy /  China Economy

Container shortages, delays beset shipping industry as ‘ripple effect’ of Suez Canal blockage continues

  • More than three weeks after the skyscraper-sized Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal, major ports are struggling with a backlog of vessels
  • Some carriers are skipping port calls in Europe to avoid congestion, contributing to container shortages in other parts of the world, including Asia

Topic |   Trade
Sidney Leng
Updated: 9:19am, 23 Apr, 2021

