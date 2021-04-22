The global shipping industry is still grappling with delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Container shortages, delays beset shipping industry as ‘ripple effect’ of Suez Canal blockage continues
- More than three weeks after the skyscraper-sized Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal, major ports are struggling with a backlog of vessels
- Some carriers are skipping port calls in Europe to avoid congestion, contributing to container shortages in other parts of the world, including Asia
