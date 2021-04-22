A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP
China’s outbound-investment rankings see US, Australia downgraded amid rising political conflict, deteriorating relations
- Government-backed institute also warns of the risks in investing in nations that fall under China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- In ranking the state of China’s relationship with 114 countries, the United States is now dead last, while Australia plunged to 89th from 50th last year
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
