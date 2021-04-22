A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP
A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s outbound-investment rankings see US, Australia downgraded amid rising political conflict, deteriorating relations

  • Government-backed institute also warns of the risks in investing in nations that fall under China’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • In ranking the state of China’s relationship with 114 countries, the United States is now dead last, while Australia plunged to 89th from 50th last year

Topic |   Chinese offshore investment
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP
A Beijing think tank has downgraded the United States as a destination for Chinese outbound investment amid political uncertainties, rising populism and a failure to control the coronavirus spread. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE