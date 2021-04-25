China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua
China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China population: what’s driving central bank concern about the nation’s ageing workforce?

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been increasingly vocal about the potential economic consequences associated with the country’s demographic challenges
  • Chief among its concerns are how China’s declining fertility rate and ageing population will weigh on the pension system and productivity

Topic |   China's population
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 25 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua
China’s low fertility rate and rapidly ageing population threatens to weigh on the pension system and productivity. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE